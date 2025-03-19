Mostly Cloudy
37.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Vehicle Crashes Into Sonora Business

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Crash into Sonora Business

Crash into Sonora Business

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department has released some information about a crash that occurred on Tuesday morning at a Sonora business.

A vehicle went into the building that is occupied by Resolutions Skin Care and Laser Spa at 940 Sylva Lane. It happened at around 10 am and one person was transported to the hospital to treat “moderate injuries.” Cleanup efforts have been ongoing at the business.

No additional information is immediately available.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 