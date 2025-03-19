Vehicle Crashes Into Sonora Business

Crash into Sonora Business View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Police Department has released some information about a crash that occurred on Tuesday morning at a Sonora business.

A vehicle went into the building that is occupied by Resolutions Skin Care and Laser Spa at 940 Sylva Lane. It happened at around 10 am and one person was transported to the hospital to treat “moderate injuries.” Cleanup efforts have been ongoing at the business.

No additional information is immediately available.