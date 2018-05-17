Many Events Planned This Weekend

Columbia Diggins Enlarge

There are several big events and performances planned for this weekend in the Mother Lode.

As detailed in Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” the Calaveras Jumping Frog Jubilee began today, celebrating its 90th year. A list of fair events today is here , Friday is here, Saturday is here and Sunday is here.

All Thursday’s events are listed here, including Astronomy Night at Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

Don’t miss performances of Driving Miss Daisy at Black Bart Theater in Murphys, or the East Sonora Sierra Repertory Theater’s musical, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Enjoy Columbia Elementary’s 6th thru 8th grade students in the play The Great Ghost Chase.

Columbia State Historic Park will feature costumes for Columbia Diggins Tent Town 1852. After the Diggins event on Friday, a stage coach from Columbia will take the back way on Rawhide Road, come into Downtown Sonora to the Opera hall and celebrate the Friday Flix featuring the movie Paint Your Wagon. This weekend is the 49th anniversary of the release of the movie. Expect singing and fanfare and the usual $12 per ticket Friday Flix including a costume contest, prizes, goodie bags, free popcorn, and no host bar. More Friday events are here.

Saturday is the first day for the Farmers Market at Theall and Stewart St. in Downtown Sonora. The market will be open from 7:30 to 11:30am every Saturday until October 20th.

Also early Saturday morning is the annual Luc’s Run with a 10K, 2 Mile, Children’s Race and the option for a virtual run. There will be a raffle following the awards ceremony with all proceeds going to the Major Lucas Gruenther Legacy Foundation. Details are here.

Saturday is Jamestown’s Rods to Rails car show, with over 200 custom and classic cars, food, raffles and a live auction to help fund community projects organized by The Promotion Club Of Jamestown. Also on Saturday, in Twain Harte, find wine and food at Twain Harte a la Carte.

Review all of Saturday’s community events here, many extend into Sunday as well.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you'd like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it.