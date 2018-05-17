Going Frog Wild At The Calaveras County Fair

2018 Calaveras County Fair Enlarge

The 2018 Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee runs today through Sunday at the Frogtown Fairgrounds. just south of Angels Camp.

Laurie Giannini, Calaveras Fair CEO and Fair Manager, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day.”

The Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee has grown to a full county focused event, often with more than 35,000 attendees. It is estimated that the Calaveras County Fair generates approximately 25.5 million dollars in revenues through hotels, restaurants, retail, payroll and other related revenues.

Each year during the Frog Jump an average of 2,000 frogs will participate. The top fifty frogs qualify for the International Frog Jump Grand Finals, which are held on Sunday of the Jubilee at 3:00 pm. The current world’s record was set thirty years ago in 1986 by Rosie the Ribeter. Rosie jumped 21′ 53/4″. The cash prize for breaking the world record is $5,000.

The Jumping Frog Jubilee is held the 3rd weekend of every May. The Jubilee starts with a kiddie parade in downtown Angels Camp today at 10 AM and ends with a Destruction Derby on Sunday evening at 5:30 pm.

Highlights this years include the Miss Calaveras Scholarship Pageant tonight at 8 pm on the Main Stage. The Saddle Queen Competition will take place this afternoon at 2 pm in the Arena.

The band Reckless Kelly is the musical headliner. The show is on the main stage on Friday at 8 PM.

The Rodeo returns to the Fairgrounds again this year. CCPRA Rodeo events begin this Saturday at 7:30 PM. The annual Junior Livestock Auction is Sunday morning at 9 am in the Tower Pavilion and Swine Ring. The Destruction Derby will be held on Sunday at 5:30, a couple of hours after the Frog Jumping Championships at the main stage.

There will be around twenty-two rides in the Carnival area during the four days of the fair.

More information can be found at www.frogtown.org

