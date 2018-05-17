Child Drowns In San Andreas

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office reports that a three-year-old boy tragically died after drowning in a neighbor’s pool.

The sheriff’s office says the boy wandered away from his home on Pine Street in San Andreas around 6:20pm last night and was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a nearby home on Market Street. Officials with the sheriff’s office, search and rescue team, CHP, fire and medic units responded. Efforts to revive the youth were unsuccessful.

Calaveras Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating the incident. No additional details are immediately available.

