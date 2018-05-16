Black Oak Casino Resort Opens To Campers

The RV Park at Black Oak Casino Resort View Slideshow

Tuolumne, CA – Black Oak Casino Resort’s new “Black Oak, The RV Park” will open to the public this weekend to officially welcome campers.

The grand opening is set for Saturday May 19th. Touting its state-of-the art amenities, the park has 85 full hook-up sites that include back in and pull through spaces for a wide range of vehicle sizes. There is also a clubhouse that offers satellite television and wireless internet. The site also features showers, laundry, a recreational area and a dog park.

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the parks is Phillis Montgomery who is the oldest elders of The Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians. The ceremony at the park clubhouse located at 19380 Tuolumne Road North begins at 10 a.m. Click here to view video of the RV Park.

Of note, as reported here yesterday, the casino unveiled its new 1,350 square foot poker room with six poker tables to accommodate up to 60 players including an array of games.

Written by Tracey Petersen.