Black Oak Casino Resort Debuts New Poker Room

Tribal Chair Kevin Day Cuts The Ribbon For The New Poker Room View Slideshow

Tuolumne, CA — Black Oak Casino Resort celebrated its latest expansion of gaming opportunities today.

Located within the smoke-free area of the casino is a new 1,350 square feet Poker Room. As part of today’s ceremony, Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians Chairman Kevin Day, and other members of the tribal community, cut the ceremonial ribbon, and opened the room to players.

Black Oak Casino Resort General Manager Aaron Moss says, “This new Poker Room will not only accommodate the most skilled of players but is also accessible to beginners desiring to learn in a friendly environment.”

The room has six poker tables and can accommodate up to 60 players. Games include Limit Texas Hold’em, Limit Omaha Hi, No Limit Texas Hold’em, Limit Omaha Hi, No Limit Texas Hold’em, Limit Omaha Hi-Lo Pot and Limit Omaha.

