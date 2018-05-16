Wildcats Defeat Livingston: Top Seed El Dorado Is Next

Tyler Mattyshock Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats baseball team defeated Livingston last night, 5-4, and will now travel to play top seed El Dorado in the Sac-Joaquin CIF Division IV playoffs.

Sonora, the 8th seed, beat 9th seed Livingston on a big walk-off hit by Mason Dambacher.

Austin Johnson pitched five innings for the Wildcats and Tyler Mattyshock two innings. Both pitchers finished the night with four strikeouts.

Thursday’s upcoming game will be at 6:30pm at El Dorado High School in Placerville.

El Dorado enters the game with a 24-3 record, while Sonora is 18-5.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it.