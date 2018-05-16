Quantcast
Wildcats Defeat Livingston: Top Seed El Dorado Is Next

05/16/2018 7:15 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats baseball team defeated Livingston last night, 5-4, and will now travel to play top seed El Dorado in the Sac-Joaquin CIF Division IV playoffs.

Sonora, the 8th seed, beat 9th seed Livingston on a big walk-off hit by Mason Dambacher.

Austin Johnson pitched five innings for the Wildcats and Tyler Mattyshock two innings. Both pitchers finished the night with four strikeouts.

Thursday’s upcoming game will be at 6:30pm at El Dorado High School in Placerville.

El Dorado enters the game with a 24-3 record, while Sonora is 18-5.

