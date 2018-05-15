Caltrans Doles Three Mother Lode Projects Planning Funds

Sacramento, CA – In its latest $41 million round of local transportation funding, Caltrans has allocated a portion for planning and sustainability projects across the Mother Lode.

Today, Caltrans officials say that $150,466 will go to fund an “Amador and Calaveras County Extreme Weather and Natural Disaster Needs Assessment.” Plans are to develop a study to assess the impacts of extreme weather events related to climate change — such as wildfires, droughts, flooding, mudslides and tree mortality — on roadways and other related infrastructure.

Areas of focus include developing best practices for preventing major damage; determining costs to the region and how to identify sources to fund needed improvements. The plan includes developing emergency preparedness procedures, such as a roadway evacuation network.

A second planning project, entitled “Alpine Calaveras San Joaquin Stanislaus Tuolumne Promoting Safe Bicycle Travel Opportunities for Bicycle Tourism and Economic Development,” will receive $318,503. Among the listed partnering agencies are the California Bicycle Coalition Education Fund, Alpine County Local Transportation Commission and the Calaveras and Amador councils of governments.

Focus On Bicycle, Pedestrian Travel Enhancements

Goals are to improve bicycle safety, enhance the region for bicycle tourism, and enhance multi-modal travel. Listed scope calls for examining existing bicycle corridors and identifying priority routes for improved bicycle travel; analyzing existing conditions; identifying key improvements and region-specific strategies for enhancing and promoting bicycle tourism. Project planners will generate a final report detailing priority projects, conceptual designs, and cost estimates along with next steps and funding strategies.

A somewhat similar project, the “Tuolumne County Transportation Council Tuolumne Active Transportation Plan,” will receive $143,974. It will focus on a sustainable strategic vision to increase pedestrian and bicycling trips in the region.

Specifically, the collaborative plan to be developed using the council’s partnerships, will identify short and long term pedestrian and bicycle projects in order to improve connectivity, improve access, and prioritize funding.

Work includes evaluating safe routes to schools; developing ways to close pedestrian and bicycle gaps, expand regional trails, and provide safe crossings throughout the region. The plan is also intended to help promote economic tourism to the region and provide opportunities for residents and tourists to actively pursue a healthy lifestyle.