Morning Wrecks Snarl Traffic
BJ Hansen, MML News Director
Crashes on Highway 49 near San Andreas, and Mono Way near Sanguinetti Road, are impacting traffic this morning.
The CHP reports that three vehicles are involved in the crash on Highway 49 near the Highway 12 intersection. Minor injuries have been reported and an ambulance is on scene.
On Mono Way, near Sanguinetti Road, there is a two vehicle accident. No injuries have been reported, but officials are working to clear debris from the roadway.
Travel with caution.