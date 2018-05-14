General Plan And Budget Updates On Supervisors’ Agenda

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors will hear an update on the current budget that ends on June 30, and planning for the new one that takes effect on July 1st.

Looking ahead to the new fiscal year, the board will specifically consider directing staff on changes to the general strategies. The meeting gets underway at 9am and budget talks are planned for 10am. Then at 11:30am, the board will hear an update on the efforts to revise the General Plan. The supervisors have indicated that a new plan should be in place by the end of the year. The General Plan serves as a road map, or constitution, for land use related decisions.

The board will also talk about sending a letter to the Bureau of Land Management requesting federal property located off French Flat Road be closed to target shooting. The concern is related to having no backstop. Several residents complained to the supervisors about safety related issues at a February 20 meeting.

Written by BJ Hansen.