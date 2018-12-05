Hitting The Saddle To Take Home The Prize

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode Fairgrounds stands were full with cowboys and girls all cheering on the riders for the Mother Lode Roundup Rodeo.

The rodeo began at 2 p.m. today. It was kicked off with rodeo queens riding past the stands and then the American Flag took center stage as the crowd sang along with the National Anthem and saluted, which can be viewed by clicking the video tab in the image box.

First up, cowboy teams tried to get a member on a bucking horse and ride it across the finish line, which left many a rider dragging from a rope. Up next it was the calf rope. The first rider set the pace as he wrapped up the calf in just over 10 seconds. The bronco riders flew out of the gate after that hoping to hold on, but the horses had other ideas – throwing off riders and putting them on their back sides. (Click here for video.)

There is a lot of fun to be had at the fairgrounds tomorrow with a Mother’s Day breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. Day-two kicks into high gear with a kiddie rodeo at 12:30 p.m. and then the grownup riders hits the ring at 2 p.m.

