Flooding Closes Road In Copperopolis Area

By B.J. Hansen
Copperopolils, CA — The Calaveras Public Works Department reports that there is a full road closure on Salt Spring Valley Road due to flooding.

The closure spans from 5170 Salt Spring Valley Road to 6293 Salt Spring Valley Road. Public Works crews report that the road will reopen as soon as possible but there is currently not an estimated timeframe. Rain is anticipated to continue throughout today.

Travelers are advised to use local detour routes to avoid the impacted area.

