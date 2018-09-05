Sierra Conservation Center To Prepare Inmates For College

Sierra Conservation Center Enlarge

Jamestown, CA — Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) in Jamestown has teamed up with the Lake Tahoe Community College to provide face-to-face college courses for inmates.

The college’s Incarcerated Student Program (ISP) representatives hope to have up to 100 incarcerated students registered by the fall semester. Last week they went to the prison to enroll inmates. The college’s ISP Director Shane Reynolds relays, “55 inmates signed up and we run a hybrid of both face-to-face and distance education. So, while students won’t be taking all of the classes face-to-face we do come in an offer tutors and components for the mathematics and speech courses. Then the students can work on a module based program through each quarter.”

This academic program includes classes in the subject of Psychology. Prisoners are guaranteed these credits will transfer to other colleges as four other courses: Spanish, geology, speech and statistics are also taught. Reynold explains, “So, if they did want to get out and do a double major, those classes are there. There is a set of General Education classes that you have to take in the California Community College System and those are the same classes that a U.C. Berkley student has to take for their freshman and sophomore years.” He adds, “This prepares them financially also. When they hit the streets they don’t just have to start at the beginning. They have momentum. They’ve taken steps in their own educational past.”

Inmate’s tuition and supplies are paid through either a Board of Governor’s Fee Waiver or friends and family and not part of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation budget. SCC Warden Hunter Anglea added, “We are pleased to partner with Lake Tahoe Community College to expand the amount of higher education options available to our inmate population.”

Reynolds points to a RAND Corporation study that shows, on average, inmates who participate in correctional education programs had 43% lower odds of recidivating than inmates who did not. He notes that this program is not only good for the inmates, but the communities they will most likely return to once released.

