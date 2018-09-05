Solar Panels May Be Required On New California Homes

Sonora, CA — The California Energy Commission will vote on a proposal today to require all new homes and low rise apartment buildings built after 2020 to require solar panels.

The Associated Press reports the state’s energy commission estimates that it would add $10,500 in construction costs for a single family dwelling, but generate $16,000 in energy savings. There would also be increased requirements related to ventilation and indoor air quality. It is the latest effort by the state to reduce carbon emissions, and if approved, it would be the first such mandate nationwide. The commission estimates that 117,000 single family homes and 48,000 multi-family units will be constructed in California in 2020.

