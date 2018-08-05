Supervisors: Signature Event Coming For Calaveras County

2018 Calaveras County Fair Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors took time this morning to praise the upcoming fair and its impact in the community.

The supervisors voted 5-0 to pass a proclamation recognizing the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee as the “signature event in Calaveras County.” The proclamation notes that it generates hundreds of thousands of dollars for the youth of Calaveras County through the Junior Livestock Auction, Industrial Arts Auction and scholarship programs. Referencing the economic impact, the proclamation notes the fair itself brings with it $7.7-million in spending activity.

Fair CEO Laurie Giannini was on hand to accept the proclamation today, and she promoted that during the government center frog jump at 11:30am, the Board Chair Gary Tofanelli has accepted a challenge to compete against Angels Camp Mayor Amanda Folendorf.

Calaveras County held its first fair in 1893 and the modern day frog jump dates back to 1928. This year’s fair runs May 17-20.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it.