Calaveras Supervisors To Hear Update On Disaster Response

Butte Fire tree removal Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County leaders will be updated on the response to the 2015 Butte Fire, tree mortality and the winter storms of 2017.

A report from the Office of Emergency Services on disaster response is the main item on the regular agenda today. The update is for informational purposes, and no action is anticipated.

In addition, the supervisors will pass a resolution recognizing the upcoming Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee, May 16-20. The Supervisors will also break between 11:30am-2pm for the annual Government Center Frog Jump outside the building. Also, the supervisors will recognize May as Poppy Month in Calaveras County. Today’s regular session meeting will start at 9am.

