Sonora High Board Schedules Special Meeting On Superintendent Search

Sonora, CA — The Sonora Union High School District Board of Trustees will meet this evening to discuss the best strategy in searching for a replacement for outgoing superintendent Patrick Chabot.

We reported last week that Chabot will be retiring at the end of the school year following a 25-year career with the district. A special meeting will begin at 5pm in the school’s library. The board will first break into closed session to review competing bids submitted by the group Leadership Associates and the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools office. Both are proposing to lead the search. The board will then discuss items like the search timeline and superintendent’s job description. Afterwards, the board will reconvene into open session and formally vote on a superintendent search agreement, timeline, etc.

The superintendent search is the only topic on today’s special meeting agenda.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.