Sonora City Council To Discuss Homelessness

Sonora City Hall Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will talk about ways to get the county involved, and other service organizations and businesses, to address issues surrounding homelessness.

The City of Sonora organized a homeless task force that met over recent months, but in the end, the group decided more people needed to come to the table to look at the issue. How to move forward will be discussed at tonight’s city council meeting. In addition, the council will vote on closing Coffill Park, and allowing the sale of alcohol, for the Sonora Chamber of Commerce’s summer concert series. Events are planned for June 8, July 14, August 11, September 8 and October 12.

Today’s City Council meeting starts at 5pm at Sonora City Hall.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.