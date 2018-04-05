Quantcast
Tuolumne Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash

05/04/2018 2:22 pm PST
Tracey Petersen , MML News Reporter

Copperopolis, CA — The CHP released new details regarding the solo-vehicle crash on O’Byrnes Ferry Road in Copperopolis that blocked traffic during Thursday’s evening commute.

The wreck happened south of Duchess Drive on the Calaveras County side of the O’Brynes Ferry Bridge near the entrance to the Lake Tulloch Shores subdivision just before 4 p.m. Thursday. San Andreas CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler details that 62-year-old Frank Shaw from Tuolumne was riding a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle at about 50-55 mph when for unknown reasons he made an unsafe turn. Butzler adds, “He allowed his vehicle to go off the roadway and when it did, he hit a dirt embankment and was ejected from the bike.”

Shaw sustained major injuries and was flown from the scene to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. Butzler notes that neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected in this collision.

Officers diverted traffic for about an hour on O’Byrnes Ferry Road as the wreckage and debris were removed.

