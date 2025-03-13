Murphys Irish Day and Weekend Events

Murphys Irish Day Parade View Photo

Before the third weekend of March is St. Patrick’s Day, and there are community events planned for March 15th and 16th, 2025.

Melodrama Extravaganza at Jenny Lind Veterans Memorial Hall aims to support the Valley Springs Optimist Club and the Calaveras Volunteer Center with a night of laughter. “The Bandit Wore Black” also known as “A Kazoo Or Two For You” will provide a fun-filled family adventure for all ages. The dinner show is both Friday and Saturday and encourages the audience to Boo the villain and cheer for the hero as they strive to save the day.

Murphys Irish Day will close Main Street in downtown Murphys to vehicles on Saturday morning. Pedestrians will be able to enjoy the pancake breakfast, hometown parade, craft and food vendors, all-day music and entertainment, kids activities, and, of course, all the local shops, restaurants and wineries. Parking will be available at Ironstone Vineyards with a free shuttle to Murphys from 9:30 to 5:30PM.

Volunteer tree planting in the Rim Fire footprint has begun. Join the effort by signing up with Tuolumne River Trust, details are here.

Join Tuolumne County Arts for The Fiber Fellowship, a two-part crafting session with Kiera Danicourt every 3rd Saturday of the month. Drop-in for the Sit & Knit and/or Fiber Fun all ages and any skill levels are welcome. Meeting local creatives and learning new techniques and crafts, a break is scheduled in between the activities, details are here.

Adult Bingo will be hosted at the Tuolumne Park and Recreation Community Center on Saturday from 5 to 8 pm.

Join the Barn Dance At Aronos Clubhouse Saturday from 7 to 9 pm.

It is the last weekend to see the Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) performances of “Anything Goes”. Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) is performing “Legally Blond” as detailed in the blog here. Murphys Creek Theatre will perform “The Glass Menagerie” in April.

The passes are all closed for the season. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Diamondback. Check out movie times at local theaters, and view our local webcams here.