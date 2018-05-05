Economic Impact Of Black Oak Casino Concert Series

Tuolumne, CA — Black Oak Casino Resort’s Director of Operations will talk about planning for the new concert series at the West Side property.

BJ Nelson will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend. The concert series will kickoff on May 25 with platinum selling country star Justin Moore and be followed by comedian Larry the Cable Guy on June 15, with other shows in development. Nelson will detail the design, and various aspects, of the new venue, which will house up to 6,000 concert goers.

He will also talk about why he feels the series will have far reaching economic benefits for the county.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7. For our extensive audio archive of past interviews on Mother Lode Views click on the “Multimedia” tab and on “Mother Lode Views” or keyword: mlviews Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.