Economic Impact Of Black Oak Casino Concert Series

Tuolumne, CA — Black Oak Casino Resort’s Director of Operations will talk about planning for the new concert series at the West Side property.
BJ Nelson will be the guest on Mother Lode Views this weekend. The concert series will kickoff on May 25 with platinum selling country star Justin Moore and be followed by comedian Larry the Cable Guy on June 15, with other shows in development. Nelson will detail the design, and various aspects, of the new venue, which will house up to 6,000 concert goers.
He will also talk about why he feels the series will have far reaching economic benefits for the county.