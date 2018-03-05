Highway 108 Sonora Pass Opening Today

Sonora Pass Enlarge

Sonora, CA — It is a sign that the spring and summer tourism season is arriving, Highway 108 Sonora will open this afternoon.

Caltrans spokesperson Warren Alford says, “Crews have all the snow cleared off and have made all the necessary fixes to Sonora Pass, so we’re going to open it at two o’clock this afternoon. People are going to be able to get over to the east side and enjoy everything that the high country has to offer.”

Alford urges the use of extra caution over the coming weeks, carry extra water, chains, and have a full tank of gas, as conditions can change quickly this time of year.

Alford notes that work continues to occur on clearing Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass, and Caltrans hopes to have it open as early as noon on Friday.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic