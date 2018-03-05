California State Library Recognizes Tuolumne County’s Preservation Of History

Sacramento, CA — Tuolumne County’s preservation of local history is being lauded throughout this month.

The California History Section of the state’s library has selected Tuolumne as the “County of the Month” for May. A representative from the California State Library notified the county yesterday about the recognition, thanking the board of supervisors, as well as other local residents, for the commitment to cultural preservation and outreach.

On its website this month, the California State Library is noting fun facts about Tuolumne County. They include that the first overland emigrant train to California came through the county. In 1841 the Bidwell-Bartleson party crossed into the state, just a few miles south of Sonora Pass.

The state library also notes that Tuolumne County was the site of a historic environmental dispute in the early 1900’s when famed conservationist John Muir opposed the construction of the dam in the Hetch Hetchy Valley.

The California History Section started its “County of the Month” program in August of 2017 as a way to better support the work of local governments and historical societies in promoting and preserving the past. The California History Section of the state library holds a premier collection of documents, and its vault houses rare books, maps, newspapers, letters, photographs, etc. You can read more by clicking here.

