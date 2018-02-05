Public Invited To Farm Bureau’s Candidates Night

Sonora Opera Hall Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tomorrow night at Sonora Opera Hall Mother Lode residents will have the opportunity to hear from numerous state and local office seekers appearing on the June ballot.

Well-known for its candidates nights Tuolumne County Farm Bureau is hosting Thursday’s free public event at the hall (250 S. Washington Street) for which the doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Over the course of the two-and-a-half hour event all will have the opportunity to address and take questions from the audience, according to Bureau Executive Director Jamie Campodonico.

Campodonico has indicated that, so far, 15 of 20 invited candidates have confirmed their attendance. While Clarke Broadcasting has queried her for the RSVP list, we have not yet received it and will update this story as we hear back.