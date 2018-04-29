House Fire On Pine Road In Sonora

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that three people escaped a house fire this evening with only the clothes they were wearing.

It ignited before 7pm on Pine Road in Sonora. Fire personnel are on scene working to fully extinguish the blaze, and it appears they are getting a handle on it. The sheriff’s office reports that Pine Road is closed near the incident. What ignited the fire is not immediately known. Smoke has been visible from Highway 108. Expect activity in that area through the evening. No additional information is immediately available.

