34th Annual Children & Babies Fair This Saturday

The entire family will be able to “Celebrate Children” at the 34th Annual Children and Babies Fair this Saturday from 10 AM through 2 PM, at the Mother Lode’s Fairgrounds in Sonora.

The free event will take place in the John Muir Building and the Sierra Building at the Fairgrounds.

There will be plenty of entertainment provided for the kids that includes a magician, a juggler and an activity zone.

Parents will find a variety of health & safety information as well as learn about community resources for families. Numerous agencies will be on-site. A free lunch will be provided.

Infant/Child Enrichment Services is a public benefit non-profit corporation created in 1983 to provide a variety of child care and parenting support services to families in Tuolumne and Mariposa counties. Their vision is that all parents in the community have access to quality child care and parenting education. Services include child care resource and referral, child care subsidies, recruitment and training of child care professionals and parent education and support.

The organization operates on a non-discriminatory basis, giving equal access to services without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, religion, disability, marital status, sexual preference, gender identity, veteran’s status, political affiliation or any other bias prohibited by law.

The Sonora-based nonprofit also recruits new providers, helps with licensing and provides training for caregivers and parents on everything from child development to home safety.

For more information call (209) 533-0377 or visit online at www.icesagency.org

