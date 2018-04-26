Recognition Of Sonora’s Aging Population

Sonora, CA — Executive Director of the Sonora Area Foundation, Darrell Slocum, provides an overview of services and information for the aging population of Tuolumne County.

Slocum says, “If you think you’re seeing more senior citizens around Tuolumne County these days, you’re right.” He provides the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau in his latest blog noting the percentage of Tuolumne County residents who are seniors has grown. He sites numerous benefits the growing senior population brings including, expanding health care options and seniors who are active community volunteers.

Slocum notes activities are offered on a regular basis at two Sonora area senior centers (one by the Sonora Library and also the Fire Museum) and one in Groveland. The Tuolumne County Recreation Department offers a free senior recreation program for ages 50 and up every Monday morning at the Tuolumne Youth Center, and Columbia College offers specialized exercise classes for seniors.

Slocum states, “Seniors must constantly be alert to potential personal and financial perils,” and the Sonora Area Foundation is presenting a free Senior Family Forum from 8:45 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 3, at Sierra Bible Church, 15171 Tuolumne Road, across from Standard Park.

For all the details read Slocum’s new blog Our Aging Population here.

