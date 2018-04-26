Black Hat Foundation’s Annual Black & White Charity Ball

The Black Hat Foundation will hold the 27th Annual Black & White Charity Ball on Saturday May 5th at the Hotel at Black Oak Casino Resort.

Dick Mannini, Black Hat Foundation’s Vice President and Lacey Peterson, Development and Communications Coordinator for Habitat For Humanity of Tuolumne County, were both Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

This year’s Black & White Charity Ball will benefit Habitat For Humanity’s Fire Suppression Systems.

HFHTC was incorporated in 1999 as the 72nd Habitat for Humanity affiliate in California. In 2009, HFHTC purchased a partially completed subdivision in foreclosure with the intent to build 35 single-family homes. Construction for the Parrotts Ferry Village homes in Columbia began in the fall of 2011 and so far they have completed twelve homes in this subdivision with the generous help and support of the Tuolumne County community.

The Black Hat Foundation was organized in 1991 by a group of Tuolumne County residents for the purpose of supporting community events and local non-profit organizations needing help. The Foundation is an all volunteer organization. All income raised from the Charity Ball after expenses is donated to local charities. The success of this program comes from the hard work of it’s members, generous donations from local business owners and community members.

Since 2002, the Black Hat Foundation has raised and donated over a quarter of a million dollars to local non profits in Tuolumne County

As the Black Hats have non-profit status, contributions and much of the cost of event tickets is tax deductible.

Tickets are $95 per person. There are a few seats left. Mannini expects this dinner to be the first sell out in four years. The dinner is presented by Seven Sisters.

The evening includes valet parking, dinner, dancing and a live & silent auction. Black Tie is optional.

Tickets may be purchased by contacting Dick Mannini @ 209-288-2882.

Written by Mark Truppner.