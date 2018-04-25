Mother Lode Roundup Awards And Interviews

Sonora, CA — A Mother’s Day tradition in Tuolumne County celebrates its 61st year and will be the focus of this weekend’s Mother Lode Views.

The Mother Lode Roundup features many events leading up to the famous parade and professional rodeo. Hear about all there is to do, see and enjoy in the Mother Lode Views interview. Guests include members of the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Posse: General Chairman of the Mother Lode Roundup Al O’Brien, Rodeo Chairman Dan Durnall, Rodeo Mentor Ty Wivell, and 2018 Captain of the Sheriff’s Posse Steve Oliveira. They will rundown all the details including those vying to be the Mother Lode Roundup Queen.

This year’s Grand Marshal was awarded to Al O’Brien. Al joined the Sheriff’s Posse in May of 2001, became Round-up General Chair in 2002, and was Captain in 2010. The Top Hand Award goes to Kelly Robinson this year and the Mother of the Year is “Moty” Mary Ann Santos Oliveria. You can read their full biographies and biographies of the past winners in the Mother Lode Roundup section in our Community Guide here.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o’clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.

