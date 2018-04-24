Yosemite To Open Glacier Point Road

Yosemite, near Glacier Point, touches of tree mortality, June 5, 2016 Enlarge

Yosemite, CA — With the opening of Glacier Point Road announced for this weekend, Park officials warn for travelers to watch out for bears and icy road conditions.

The roadway will officially open to traffic on Saturday (April 28th) at 9 a.m. Park officials note that there will be limited services available at Glacier Point and no opening date for the store there or the Bridalveil Creek Campground.

What is open to visitors is the Four Mile Trail from Yosemite Valley to Glacier Point. There is a potential for bears to be roaming the area along with other wildlife so park officials are asking motorists to slow down and drive with caution. Drivers could also face additional road hazards, including wet and icy conditions or debris in the roadway left over from the winter season shutdown.

There has been no word given yet on when Highway 120 Tioga Pass may reopen. Both roadways closed in November of last year for the winter season as reported here.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic