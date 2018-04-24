Newton Named Adventist Health Sonora’s Operations Executive

Tyler Newton Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Following the promotion of Michelle Fuentes to President, Tyler Newton has been appointed Adventist Health Sonora’s new Operations Executive.

Prior to stepping into the role left vacant by Fuentes, Newton was most recently the hospital’s Director of Human Resources. He started in 2007 as an intern with Adventist Health Clearlake, and moved the following year to Adventist Health Glendale. From 2009 to 2012, Newton was a recruiter at Adventist Health Sonora, was promoted to employment supervisor in 2012, and Human Resources Director in 2015.

Newton says, “Our community deserves world-class care and I am excited to work with employees on quality and patient experience initiatives. We can deliver excellent patient care through excellent employees.”

Adventist Health Sonora reports that in addition to employee engagement, Newton will also focus on projects related to overall quality and patient experience.

Newton and his wife Kristin relocated to Sonora from Los Angeles in 2009, and they have since welcomed two daughters to their family.

