CHP Reminds Stay Off Private Property

San Andreas CHP Unit photo of an SUV stuck near New Hogan Lake in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County reminding drivers to obey all signage regarding private property

Valley Springs, CA— A driver rolled right past private property signage and then got stuck near New Hogan Lake in Calaveras County, and the CHP reminds the public to stay out.

The sign in the image box photo clearly marks the property line and states, “Do Not Disturb.” However, the unidentified driver in an SUV proceeded to cross the soggy and muddy terrain, rolled the vehicle, and then got it stuck. The CHP reports that the driver declined medics after the fire and ambulance arrived.

In the end, the driver had to have the SUV towed to level ground before changing a tire and finally driving away. According to the San Andreas Unit CHP, “private property” and “no vehicles permitted” signs should be taken seriously by motorists so as not to trespass.

“Remember, those signs are there for a reason! Please obey all posted signs to avoid accidents and unnecessary trouble,” advised the CHP.