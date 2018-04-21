Sonora Pass On Pace To Open By Memorial Day Weekend

Sonora, CA — Crews are making progress clearing the winter snow from Highway 108 Sonora Pass.

The pass is currently closed at Eagle Meadow (13 miles east of Strawberry), but Caltrans hopes to move the closure gate up to Kennedy Meadows by next week, and is currently on schedule to have the pass fully open ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Late this week the plows were encountering a snow depth of around 5 ft., however, up ahead there is a depth of around 8 ft., and a good size rock and mud slide. Near the summit, there is 10 ft. of snow, and a Tamarack tree across the road.

While crews are finding much less snow this year compared to a year ago, there is much more ice under the snow, making for challenging conditions. The goal is always to have Sonora Pass, Ebbetts Pass and Tioga Pass open ahead of the busy Memorial Day travel weekend. Ebbetts Pass is currently closed at the east end of Lake Alpine and Tioga Pass is closed at Crane Flat.

