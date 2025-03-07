Vandalism At Tuolumne County Government Center Condemned

Name placards vandalized View Photo

Sonora, CA — A recent decision regarding a resolution about hate crimes in Tuolumne County appears to have spurred vandalism in the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting room.

We reported this week that Supervisor Ryan Campbell proposed passing a resolution condemning hate crimes, following an incident in which an LGTBQ community member was attacked, allegedly because of his identity. The board instead voted, 3-0-2 to replace the resolution with one that highlights civil liberties and the 14th amendment of the US Constitution. The switch was proposed by District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk and supported by supervisors Steve Griefer and Mike Holland. Campbell and Brandon supported the original wording, and Campbell argued the change was done to confuse the issue and “muddy the waters.” Several people also spoke during the public comment portion in support of the original resolution.

Two days later, on Thursday, it was discovered that someone had placed stickers with Supervisor Kirk’s face, and the statement, “I stand for hate,” on the name placards of Kirk, Holland, and Griefer.

Board Chair Jaron Brandon, upon learning about the situation, put out a statement, “This is vandalism. It shouldn’t be encouraged on either side. Anyone can and should come speak to the board, call us, email us, write to us, hold an event or protest, but please don’t do things like this.”

Clarke Broadcasting also asked Supervisor Kirk for his response, and he simply responded, “It should have said I stand for the Constitution.”