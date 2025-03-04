Hate Crime Resolution Replaced With 14th Amendment Resolution

TC Supervisors Mike Holland, Steve Griefer and Anaiah Kirk View Photo

Sonora, CA — There were multiple twists and turns in the process of debating whether to approve a resolution condemning hate crimes in Tuolumne County.

A resolution originally up for a vote at today’s meeting was introduced by District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell following an incident in Jamestown in which a member of the LGBTQ community was allegedly targeted because of his identity. It was noted at the meeting that the criminal investigation is still ongoing. Campbell pointed out that his resolution, which can be found here, didn’t mention a specific incident.

During the public comment period, the supervisors heard from a line of speakers, mostly in support of Campbell’s resolution, but also a few who were opposed.

When board members weighed in, it became apparent that Supervisors Anaiah Kirk, Steve Griefer, and Mike Holland, for various different reasons, were planning to vote against it, and Supervisors Campbell and Jaron Brandon were in support.

Supervisor Kirk then offered an amended resolution that shifted the narrative from hate crimes to affirming protections granted under the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution and civil rights.

County Counsel Sarah Carrillo was asked by both Campbell and Kirk about the legality of completely switching out the wording, and Carrillo stated that she believes it qualifies as an amendment to the originally proposed resolution (allowed legally).

The 14th Amendment resolution was then approved 3-0, with Kirk, Griefer and Holland in support, and Campbell and Brandon choosing to abstain (not voting). Campbell indicated that the resolution was being completely altered for reasons he was not clear, and Brandon noted that he didn’t like the gut and amend process they were doing. Brandon also attempted to blend Kirk’s wording about the 14th amendment into Campbell’s earlier resolution, but it did not have support from a majority.

In conversations afterward, Kirk stated, “I was surprised that supervisors Brandon and Campbell did not support the civil rights amendment.”

Campbell countered, that he feels the other three members voted down the hate crime resolution and the alternate measure was an “attempt to confuse the issue and muddy the waters.”

The approved resolution, authored by Supervisor Kirk, is below:

A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF SUPERVISORS OF THE COUNTY OF TUOLUMNE AFFIRMING THE EQUAL PROTECTION OF ALL CITIZENS UNDER THE LAW

WHEREAS, the Fourteenth Amendment, Section 1 of the United States Constitution states that: “No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.”

WHEREAS, Tuolumne County is committed to upholding the constitutional rights of all individuals, ensuring that no person shall be discriminated against or denied equal protection under the law;

WHEREAS, the County of Tuolumne recognizes the fundamental rights of all its residents, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, religion, disability, age, sexual orientation, or any other protected status, to be treated equally and fairly under local, state, and federal laws;

WHEREAS, equal protection under the law is essential to maintaining justice, public trust, and the general welfare of the community;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Supervisors of the County of Tuolumne:

1. Affirms the County’s commitment to upholding and enforcing the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment for all citizens within its jurisdiction.

2. Ensures that all county policies, procedures, and law enforcement practices align with the principles of due process and equal protection under the law.

3. Opposes any form of discrimination that undermines the constitutional rights of residents within Tuolumne County.

4. Encourages community awareness and education on civil rights and constitutional protections.