Turning To The Public To Find A Pet Killer

Pioneer, CA — The Amador County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public regarding a dog shooting at the end of February in Pioneer.

A caller reported to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office dispatch on Wednesday, February 26, that he had returned to his Pioneer home on Meadowmont Drive and found his dog dead, believing it had been shot by an unknown suspect.

Once on the scene, deputies began by checking the deceased pet; the breed and size of the dog were not released. They reported finding a small wound on the dog but did not specify where that could be consistent with the entry of a pellet or small caliber bullet. According to sheriff’s investigators, the carcass was taken so that a necropsy examination of the animal could be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Deputies also combed the neighborhood in the hope that someone had seen or heard something. One resident recounted hearing a “yelp around 6 p.m. but did not hear a shot,” and no further leads were developed.

The sheriff’s office is asking nearby residents to check their home security camera footage for anything suspicious, including people or vehicles, as a reward may be available for information leading to the arrest and arraignment of those involved. Additionally, anybody with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (209) 223-6500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can provide information by calling the Amador Secret Witness line at (209) 223-4900.