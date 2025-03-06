Homemade Zip Gun Led To Arrest

Jamestown, CA— The discovery of a homemade zip gun and ammunition on a passenger involved in a Jamestown traffic stop resulted in the Manteca man’s arrest.

CHP officers recently pulled over a 2001 Chevrolet pickup for a broken brake light near the Highway 49 and Main Street intersection. A records check of the occupants revealed that the right front passenger, 42-year-old Lawrence Srutek, had an outstanding “no bail” warrant for domestic violence out of Ripon.

A search of the truck turned up a backpack belonging to Srutek. Inside was a homemade “zip” gun made out of pipe along with 12-gauge shotgun ammunition. He was arrested without incident for felony possession of a zip gun and prohibited person in possession of ammunition.