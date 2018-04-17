Supervisors Discuss Marijuana Enforcement Penalties

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors took action on amending the ordinance code regarding permitting requirements and violations for non-commercial cannabis cultivation.
If a violation is discovered by building officials, there will be a five day abatement period.
The first violation will be $100. If the violation is not abated by the end of the five day period, the fine assessed could go up to $1,800. Extra plants would be separate violations. So, if there are five plants located in violation, the fine would be $500. Penalties will be scaled up when it comes to large grows. For example, parcels of 100 extra plants would be fined $10,000.
It was noted at the meeting that this is only related to personal cultivation, as decisions and votes regarding commercial cultivation are still about a year away. The supervisors are planning to ask voters in November whether the county is in support of allowing and taxing commercial cultivation, and the board will discussions, and make decisions, thereafter.