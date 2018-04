AT&T work truck Enlarge

Sonora, CA — AT&T will be placing fiber optic lines at a location in Sonora on Friday, and it will result in some traffic delays throughout the day.

The company reports that the work will take place near the intersection of Sanguinetti Road and Old Wards Ferry Road. AT&T will be conducting traffic control between 7am-3pm, so minor delays can be expected.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic