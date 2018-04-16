Busy, Mixed Agenda This Week For Angels Camp City Council

Angels Camp, CA – Two public hearings and two potential ballot measures pertaining to possible tax increases are among several topics of business listed on Tuesday night’s City of Angels Council agenda.

At the top of the regular agenda are two public hearings. The first, following a presentation by Calaveras Council of Governments (CCOG) Transportation Planner Amber Collins, will allow residents the opportunity to identify potentially unmet transit needs within the jurisdiction. A prior public hearing was held at CCOG earlier this month. The meeting documents note there will be no disposition of any unmet needs at the hearing.

Within the second hearing is the second reading ahead of possible ordinance adoption to rezone 30 parcels in the City of Angels for business attraction and expansion (BAE). The latter matter was discussed at the last council meeting and is seen as a way to somewhat streamline the permitting process for certain developments that will still require additional entitlements and conditional use permits. The proposed rezoning itself is CEQA exempt and described in the meeting documents as a method to bring zoning districts compliance with their adopted general plan land use designations.

Sales, TOT Tax Increases; Utica Park Volunteers, Projects

Council members are also expected to discuss and provide staff direction on two potential ballot measures; one involving a half-percent local sales tax increase; the other a possible two percent hike to the local transient occupancy tax (TOT) charged to tourists and other visitors when they pay for their accommodations. Currently, the TOT is at ten percent.

The council will also hear a status report on Utica Park improvements and potentially adopt two related resolutions under which non-safety city volunteers can receive workers’ compensation coverage and volunteer projects’ building permit fees be waived.

Among the council’s consent agenda items is adopting a resolution to consolidate the City’s Election with Calaveras County’s General Election to be held Nov. 6; formally opposing AB 1912, which potentially impacts local jurisdictions’ joint powers agreements (JPAs) through increased public employee retirement obligations; approving a Caltrans Master Agreement and supplemental agreements for the Angels Creek Bike and Pedestrian and Highway 49 Gap Fill Sidewalk projects along with adopting an SB 1 road repair list. The members will also sign off on a proclamation honoring entrepreneur and community leader Barden Emile Stevenot for presentation at his upcoming Celebration of Life.

Tuesday’s meeting will open to the public at 6 p.m. in the meeting room at Angels Fire House (1404 Vallecito Road), following a 5:30 closed session pertaining to personnel matters.