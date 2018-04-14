More Snow Forecast For The Sierra Nevada

Snow along Ebbetts Pass HWY4 (9/22/17) Enlarge

After a dry and warm period through today, a cool storm system will gradually spread in on Sunday and continue through Monday.

This will bring snow to the Sierra Nevada.

The heaviest snow is expected Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Snow levels are forecast to begin around 6,000 feet and then lower to around 3,500 feet by early Monday.

Total expected snow accumulations by Monday night will range from half-a-foot to a foot of snow above 5,000 feet. A dusting of snow is possible to around 3,500 feet.

Travelers over the mountain passes should be prepared for winter driving conditions Sunday night through Monday.

Currently, Highway 108 (Sonora Pass) is closed at Eagle Meadow, 13 miles east of Strawberry. Highway 4 (Ebbetts Pass) is closed at the east end of Lake Alpine. Highway 120 (Tioga Pass) is closed at Crane Flat. Highway 88 (Carson Pass) is open, with no restrictions. For the latest conditions, type “traffic” in the keyword box.

Written by Mark Truppner.