Feds To Audit California Bullet Train

Sacramento, CA – At the request of a former Mother Lode congressman, the U.S. Department of Transportation is auditing federal funding for the California high-speed rail project.

U.S. Congressman Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) who now represents District 10 constituents in Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties asked for the audit. He has been a very vocal critic of the project making it clear of his intent to derail it. “The continued mismanagement and skyrocketing costs are unacceptable. Taxpayers deserve to know how their money is being spent,” blast Denham. He adds, “I will continue to provide aggressive oversight and stop all federal funding.”

Currently, the California state auditor is examining the project after repeated delays and cost overruns. The state has acknowledged that it is well short of the $77 billion needed to build a bullet train, which its tracks will run between Los Angeles and San Francisco. California has received more than $3 billion in federal grant money.

A key area auditors will be checking is whether the federal money used has complied with regulations and they will also be examining the Federal Railroad Administration’s financial reporting. No deadline was established for the completion of the audit so it is unclear how long it might take.

Written by Tracey Petersen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For the complete coverage of California State News on myMotherLode.com visit our State News Page.