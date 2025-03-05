Newsom Concerned About California Impacts Of Tariffs

Sacramento, CA — California Governor Gavin Newsom is criticizing the Trump Administration’s new tariffs placed on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China.

The Governor argues, “Tariffs are nothing more than a tax on hardworking American families — driving up the cost of groceries, cars, and essential goods.”

Newsom says California has the fifth-largest economy in the world and is the country’s largest importer and second-largest exporter.

Approximately 40% of California’s imports come from Mexico, Canada, or China.

Newsom adds, “Retaliatory tariffs will impact California businesses and exporters. Mexico, Canada, and China are California’s top 3 export destinations. Tariffs also hurt builders. The tariffs will affect access to important construction materials critical to rebuilding after the Los Angeles fires.”

This week President Trump implemented additional 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and 10% on China. A statement from the White House says it comes in response to, “The extraordinary threat posed by illegal aliens and drugs, including deadly fentanyl, constituting a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.”

Trump says the tariffs will remain in place, “until the crisis is averted.”

The administration has indicated that an update on tariffs will come later today.