Summit Seeks Solutions to Mother Lode’s Housing Shortage

Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A community-based effort in the works to tackle the Mother Lode’s housing crisis involves a special event at the end of the month for which the deadline to register is next Monday.

Hosted by the Tuolumne County Economic Development Authority (TCEDA) and partnering agencies, the Tuolumne County Housing Summit will be held at Black Oak Casino Resort on Monday, April 30. The meeting, which begins with a check-in at 10:30 a.m., includes a program and complimentary lunch.

Organizers point to the current regional housing shortage as a primary limiter to the area’s ability to attract and grow businesses. Summit discussions will entertain some possible solutions through joint efforts. Among the topics to be highlighted are regulations affecting housing, programs to help housing projects to move forward and capital for projects that are ready to go.

Featured speakers include California State Director for USDA Rural Development Kim Dolbow Vann; California Association of Realtors Bay East Association Director Otto Catrina; PGE Principal Peter Turnbull; and Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) President and CEO Craig Ferguson.

As seating is limited, prompt RSVPs are encouraged. To register online, click here.