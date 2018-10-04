Motorcyclist Shot In Calaveras County Identified

Mokelumne Hill, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot while on his motorcycle Sunday evening on Highway 26 west of Mokelumne Hill.

43-year-old Jack Edward Watts of Manteca was transported to Mark Twain Medical Center in San Andreas where he was later pronounced dead. What led up to the death is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office notes that 56-year-old Michael Lee Parkerson was arrested at the scene of the incident on charges of possession of a concealed handgun as a member of a criminal street gang and possession of a controlled substance while armed. Parkerson is not believed to be a suspect in the murder of Watts, according to the sheriff’s office.

Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are encouraging anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the tip line at 209-754-6030. The sheriff’s is also asking anyone with video surveillance cameras capturing the Highway 26 corridor to contact the office. Highway 26, between Mokelumne Hill and Paloma, was closed because of the investigation on Sunday evening through late yesterday afternoon.

