Calaveras Community Blood Drive Set For March 25

Calaveras, CA– The Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) and Vitalant are calling on local residents to donate blood at an upcoming drive on March 25, as nationwide shortages threaten the availability of life-saving transfusions. The event will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the San Andreas Town Hall, located at 24 Church Hill Road. The ongoing impact of recent wildfires in Southern California and severe storms has significantly reduced blood donations across the country, increasing the urgency for donors to step forward.

“Blood donations are critical, especially during times of crisis,” said Paul Goldberg, CCF board member and blood drive coordinator. “Whether you are a first-time donor or a returning participant, your donation can make a life-saving difference.”

Donors must be at least 16 years old, with 16-year-olds requiring a signed Vitalant parent consent form. Appointments can be scheduled at donors.vitalant.org using blood drive code SMFM399, or by calling 877-258-4825. Participants should bring a photo ID, eat a healthy meal, and stay hydrated before donating.