Community Meeting To Focus On New Twain Harte Park

Twain Harte Meadows Park Area Enlarge

Twain Harte, CA — A workshop will be held this weekend focused on planning for the Twain Harte Meadows Park.

We reported last year that the Twain Harte Community Services District’s park division was given a one-acre piece of property near Meadow Drive in the vicinity of Eproson Park. The land was originally owned by the district’s water and sewer division, and was sold in 2016 to raise revenue for facility construction. The buyer, Julie Cowell, donated it to the district’s park division, as she and her late husband Robert, had dreamed for years of building a community park for generations of Twain Harte residents to enjoy.

The Twain Harte Community Services District has been soliciting public input about what to do with the land, and the results of the surveys will be discussed at the meeting. The presentation will be followed by a brainstorming session. The open to the public community workshop will start Saturday at 9am in the Twain Harte Community Center at 18775 Manzanita Drive.

