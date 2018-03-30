No Time To Spare For A Cure

Tuolumne, CA – To celebrate National Colon Cancer Month Adventist Health Sonora is hitting the lanes to educate the public

It’s holding the event “Bowlin’ For Your Colon” to Raise Health Awareness” at Black Oak Lanes at Black Oak Casino Resort. Hospital officials describe it as an evening of education, fun and games to raise awareness for early detection and treatment of colon cancer. 120 people have registered to be able to get the ball rolling for a cure.

This free event is sponsored by gastroenterologists Neal Kaushal, MD, and Rodney Eddi, MD. and is being held Saturday, March 31, from 7 to 9:30 p.m.

