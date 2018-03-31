Riggs Will Give Update On County’s Response To Tree Mortality

Tracie Riggs Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has been at the forefront in the response to the rampant tree mortality crisis across the Sierra Nevada over the past couple of years.

On Mother Lode Views this weekend, Assistant Tuolumne County Administrator Tracie Riggs will provide a recap, and also talk about new funding recently made available to the county.

Riggs was promoted to Assistant County Administrator last year, which is second in command to CAO Craig Pedro.

In addition, she serves as Office of Emergency Services Coordinator, and will speak about how the county is gearing up for the upcoming fire season.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.