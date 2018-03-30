Supervisors To Discuss Marijuana Ballot Measure And Hire Behavioral Health Director

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County leaders are planning to make some decisions regarding the direction of the framework for a planned cannabis ballot measure being planned for the November General Election.

It is on Tuesday’s board agenda. On February 20 the supervisors directed staff members to begin drafting a measure that would gauge the county’s interest in allowing commercial marijuana activities as a way to garner revenue for other county services. However, after meeting with its hired consulting firm, staff determined more information was needed regarding what the supervisors would be willing to consider in areas like cultivation, retail, manufacturing, distributing and testing.

In addition Tuesday, the supervisors will vote on a contract with Michael Wilson to become the new Behavioral Health Director. Wilson, a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, has served in a number of roles in Stanislaus County, and most recently Merced County, over recent decades. His starting salary would be just over $128,000. For more information on his background, click here.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin at 9am in the supervisors meeting room in downtown Sonora.

